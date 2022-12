Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's arrogance has reached to another peak and this can be seen in the latest promo where she picks out at Sumbul Touqeer for choosing captaincy over the prize money of rupees 25 lakhs. This decision of Sumbul didn't go down well with her and she strongly slammed her saying that she doesn't has the 'shakal' of becoming a 'Rani' of the house and is going to get evicted from the house next week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams the contestants as 'greedy inconsiderate set' after Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer are left with no ration [Read Tweets]

Sumbul has been nominated by Shalin Bhanot and there are high chances of the actress to get evicted from the house as she is not contributing much in the show according to the makers, but you never know this is Bigg Boss house and yaha kuch bhi Kabhi bhi ho sakta hai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan safe from eliminations? Reports suggest Sumbul Touqeer's ouster

Meanwhile even Fahmaan Khan wants Sumbul to come out the show soon if she has no mood in winning, he either wants her to win or leave the house soon. Fahmaan had entered the Bigg Boss house to support her and ever since his entry in the show Sumbul has definitely changed a lot. But is it too late? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot nominates Sumbul Touqeer; Imlie actress' savage reply wins her fans all over again