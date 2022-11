It seems Archana Gautam is out of Bigg Boss 16. Yes, the actress and politician has been evicted due to physical violence. It seems Shiv Thakare and she had a nasty fight. Things got really dirty and the makers had to halt the live feed of the show. Archana Gautam lost her cool and got physical with the Bigg Boss Marathi winner. The reason behind the fight is not known as yet. It could be over Abdu Rozik. She has been trolling him a lot since he became a captain. Archana Gautam refused to do work in his captaincy. She has also called him an a**hole and foreigner.

EXCLUSIVE & BREAKING #BiggBoss_Tak Archana Gautam has been thrown OUT from the #BB16 house due to physical violence. #BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 9, 2022

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak There is news that Archana hit Shiv Thakare and due to physical violence, Bigg Boss has thrown out Archana from the house Waiting for more details!!!!#BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 9, 2022

Archana Gautam has built a steady fan base after the show. Though fans find her very annoying, the actress is the spice factor of an otherwise seemingly bland season. Archana Gautam is quite the motormouth, and no one has control over her.

In fact, Sumbul Touqeer and she were headed for a physical fight after she said that she did not listen to her father. Her statement left the Imlue actress enraged and she said she would beat the hell out of her. Archana Gautam is also having fights with Shiv Thakare since a long time. She has been taunting him as someone who is seen playing in a group. The Marathi Bigg Boss winner's proximity with is not being liked at all by neutral fans. They feel the whole Sajid Khan group is puppets of the filmmaker who has alleged support from .