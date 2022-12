Bigg Boss season 16 is keeping viewers hooked to their screens with a daily dose of controversies and gossip. Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. The two have indulged in several fights in the past that left the entire housemates upset. Recently, the two once again got into an ugly fight in the kitchen over making tea. Their fight will take an ugly turn when Archana loses her control and throws hot water on Vikkas. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who stands close to them manages to escape at the end moment. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday bash: Tiger 3 actor kisses ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani; leaves netizens divided

Within no time, Vikkas loses his calm and throws stuff near the gas stove. This act leaves Sumbul Touqeer Khan and scared. Archana and Vikkas get violent and housemates rush to calm them down. Soundarya Sharma tries to pacify Archana, while Shalin Bhanot holds Vikkas tightly. He even tells him to not fight.

Makers shared yet another promo video, whereon lives audience can be seen entering 's reality show and voting for three captaincy contenders who are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and . The three contenders will perform on the stage and try to make the audiences laugh with their jokes and acts. This week Bigg Boss has nominated Priyanka, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Tina Datta, Vikkas Manaktala.