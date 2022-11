Fights in the Bigg Boss 16 house are getting nastier by the day. Everyone is yelling and screaming at each other for various reasons. Just yesterday, the news had it that Archana Gautam has been eliminated from the show for physically attacking Shiv Thakare during a fight. A promo shows that Archana grabs Shiv by the neck and that left all his friends furious. Then as a punishment, Archana Gautam was reportedly asked to leave the show. But is she going to come back?

Will Archana Gautam be back?

As reported by Bigg Boss Tak, Archana Gautam will be present during the shoot of the Weekend Ka Vaar. It may then be left to housemates to decide whether she should come back or not. Or she may directly enter the house. But at least till Weekend Ka Vaar, she will be linked to Bigg Boss 16, until her fate is decided. Check out the tweet below that is all over entertainment news.

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak ☆ Archana Gautam to be present on the shoot. She might re-enter this weekend either directly or by HMs vote. ☆ Arjun Bijlani & Sunny Leone to make appearance on the show. Love Test type task ☆ Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon to be seen promoting Bhediya — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2022

Her fans have been demanding that she be brought back into the house. A lot of people are saying that it was Shiv Thakare who instigated her and that led to all the commotion. However, violence is strictly prohibited in Bigg Boss house and in the past, we have seen many contestants getting eliminated for the same. And this time, Archana Gautam held someone's neck. With all this drama, this week's Weekend Ka Vaar with will also be very interesting.

Does she deserve to be back? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and let us know.