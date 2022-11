So, the Bigg boss 16 latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode concluded a couple of hours ago. It saw a shocking elimination taking place as Salman Khan announced Gautam Singh Vig getting eliminated. He got lesser votes from other nominated contestants such as Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma. Well, we won't talk about the episode but the live feed videos of the conversation between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam. Netizens shared videos of Archana trying to badmouth Ankit in front of Priyanka which has now made them believe that Archana is trying to separate Priyankit. Also Read - Gautam Singh Vig in Bigg Boss 16 to Jasmin Bhasin and more: Check the list of most SHOCKING ELIMINATIONS

Archana Gautam talks to Priyanka about Ankit in Bigg Boss 16 Live Feed

A live feed conversation is going viral online wherein Archana Gautam is seen talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She tells Priyanka that Ankit Gupta is the target and that he needs to go out of the house now. Ankit is not a part of this conversation and it is seen that Archana is trying hard to make Priyanka go against Ankit. However, the Udaariyaan actress asks Archana when she will leave Ankit alone.

This is not the first time Archana has targeted Ankit, another live feed video is also going viral in which Priyanka, Archana and Ankit are talking on the roof. Archana openly tells Priyanka that those who are not giving business to Bigg Boss need to go. She names Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She does not name MC Stan as he is already nominated for four weeks. For the unversed, Stan is nominated for his violence against Shalin Bhanot.

Priyankit fans lash out at Archana Gautam

Priyanka and Ankit's fans are angry with Archana for the games that she is playing with them. Despite Priyanka and Ankit rooting for her return in the show, she has been fighting with Priyanka all the time. And the recent live feed made fans believe that she wants to separate Priyankit. Check out the tweets here:

Whenever I start liking Archana a bit,she goes back to her cheap tactics. Now her biggest mudda is to separate Priyanka and Ankit ugh this woman#BB16 #PriyAnkit — ?????? (@jaanekyabaathai) November 20, 2022

Archana is trying her hardest to badmouth Ankit and saying that it’s time for him to go, and Priyanka saying leave Ankit alone? this girl will always defend him! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #bb16 #Priyankit WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA

FEARLESS ANKIT GUPTA pic.twitter.com/jWMgBpHH2O — Priyanka PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) November 20, 2022

Ankit to Archana: we’ve met here but don’t meet me outside the house. LOOOL he’s so straight up why do we never see this funny side in the main ep! #AnkitGupta #Priyankit #bb16 FEARLESS ANKIT GUPTA

WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/5quFk4gj70 — Priyanka PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) November 20, 2022

Arch*na wants Ankit to go so that she becomes Priyanka's priority. She went outside and knows that Priyanka is strong.#AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #priyankit #bb16 #BB16WithPriyAnkit #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss FEARLESS ANKIT GUPTA

WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA — Yuvna (@YUVNA_H) November 20, 2022

Archana jayada bol rhi hai lekein priyanka kyu sun ka la rhe hai uska. Ab dost ka side nhi le sakte hai. — Nikhil Tiwari (@NikhilT121225) November 20, 2022

Yeh Archana kuch zyada nai bol rahi hai ??? — Mohd Waheed (@ahmedwaheed1206) November 20, 2022

#BBLiveFeed16

Archana is talking 2 Priyanka. Saying Ankit Sumbul Stan and Nimrit r d weakest and they shud leave d house, to make game more interesting.

She is saying all 3 previous nomination tasks were 2 eliminate Ankit#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #priyankit #biggboss16 #bb16 — TejasswiRocks (@BiggBossLoverrr) November 20, 2022

This is archana strategy She know #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is stronger with #AnkitGupta on her side.. She wants to break priyanka through ankit otherwise archana never did this before#Priyankit #BB16 #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/f7mFkrkgof — Official Team Priyankit ❤️ (@Itsbhawana_) November 20, 2022

Now Archana is saying that it's high time Ankit should leave for Priyanka's betterment ???

Can she just STFU ?????

And Ankit, don't worry my boi, you're not going anywhere.#PriyAnkit #bb16 — ?????? (@d_stellarqueen) November 20, 2022

Archana saying to Priyanka that Ankit should leave the house for the benefit of her game…does Archana not realise that Priyanka will never fall for this! Ankit is always her priority! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #Priyankit WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA

FEARLESS ANKIT GUPTA — Priyanka PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) November 20, 2022

Live feed : Archana saying her target is Ankit and He needs to leave

Sumbul will leave soon too and Nimrit isn't strong game player she went to Shiv group for support Priyanka is listening it casually and not saying anything turu lobe ? priyankit ka@MilkisKawaai #BB16 — ❥B❥ (@gloriousgurl07) November 20, 2022

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of Udaariyaan and have been best friends ever since. While Priyanka has confessed to liking Ankit, the latter of late opened up on the possibility of their future in one of the episodes. However, they are continuing their friendship inside the house of Bigg Boss 16.