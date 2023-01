In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, the audience is witnessing emotional drama as contestants' family members are meeting them after a long time. Recently, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare’s mother Asha Thakare and Priyanka Chaudhary’s brother enters the show and left everyone surprised with their entry. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh to Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Meet popular TV celebs' lesser-known siblings [View Pics]

Well, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss tells everyone to get freeze as someone will enter the house. Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan comes inside the house and starts searching for his sister. He says 'Ghumshuda meri behen kaha hain'. Archana's brother goes into the kitchen area and hugs his sister tightly. He starts teasing her as he says 'awww mummy nahi aayi mummy ke jagah mein aaya.' Archana starts crying and scolds him for annoying her. She runs behind him and everyone starts laughing seeing them. Later, Archana's brother meets Abdu Rozik and calls him 'turtur'. Gulshan even calls Shalin a bodybuilder and contestants cannot control their laughter. Shiv and others praise Gulshan's entertainment factor and call him funnier. MC Stan's mother will also be seen entering the show and everyone will get emotional. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh STUNS in new avatar, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa gets a new addition and more

In the latest episode, Farah Khan was seen comparing Bigg Boss season 13 with Bigg Boss 16. She even speaks her heart out about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's love story and calls it the most boring love stories ever. She even thanks everyone for giving so much respect to her brother. Later, Bigg Boss announces that contestant who were nominated including Nimrit Kaur, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are in the nomination. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare among others are all in the race to grab the Bigg Boss season 16 trophy. Also Read - Salman Khan fails to beat Kapil Sharma; Amitabh Bachchan gets replaced by THIS Bigg Boss 16 contestant on the Most popular non-fiction personalities list