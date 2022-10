Bigg Boss 16 has got a star in Archana Gautam. The actress who is also a political worker has been effortlessly entertaining in the house. She stole the show tonight with her banter with Bigg Boss. Archana Gautam flirted with Bigg Boss. The lady got her kadookaas to make koftas inside the house, and also won dark chocolates. She is on a roll. But what has been interesting is how she has revolted against the captaincy of Shiv Thakare. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and she are against him saying that he is biased leader. Shiv Thakare does not take it easily and decides to make life hell for her.

Fans of Bigg Boss 16 see a finalist in Archana Gautam. Her friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also winning hearts. Take a look at the tweets below...

Seriously yar? I so disliked Archana on first impression but now I m just loving her the way she is entertaining everyone ? First impression shouldn't be the last impression in this case?? — Anaaya ❤️ (@__notyourztype) October 20, 2022

I've noticed this as well on ma y occasions. He smiles and tries to be reasonable to everyone but taunts Archana esp the week after Salman praised her. All non tv gang started hating her coz they least expected her to b so popular — Archana ka SillBatta (@i_amm_right) October 20, 2022

I actually really like watching Ankit interact with Archana as well. He's been nice to every girl except Manya and you can see he genuinely likes only a couple of girls apart from Pri. One of them is Archana. — Misa (@MisaTalks_) October 20, 2022

SK should point out the things which have been said for archana's face and age! She is also a woman.. just because she doesn't react much it doesn't mean you have the right! Stan and shiv #BiggBoss16 #ArchanaGautam #BBQueenPriyanka #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — prii with true facts (@ShineTeja) October 20, 2022

Viewers are seeing how MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are making derogatory comments for her looks and age. She has not reacted much on the same. This week has been a very eventful one for the lady.