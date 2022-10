Archana Gautam surprised the viewers of Bigg Boss 16, many judged her on day one of the show, but she is an entertainer and plays the game with utmost honesty. What everyone loves about her is her outspoken attitude. And this latest promo shows Archana bitching about Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma with Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss asks Archana to do some gossip with her about someone to which Archana cannot stop laughing and enjoying the entire attention and she says that Gautam and Soundarya ka tagda chal raha hai aur woh gusse pade hai, while then it is shown that Gautam and Soundarya are sharing the same bed and getting cosy with each other, but is Archana jealous, not at all! In fact, she is loving it as she is getting to bitch more about them.

Archana is extremely close to Gautam and they best friends, their bonding is also something that is being loved by fans. Archana is slowly emerging as of of the most entertaining contestant and we just love watching her. Agree?