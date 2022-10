Bigg Boss 16 will see its first eliminations in the coming weekend. 's show has 15 contestants in the house. There is buzz that three more will enter the house in the coming days. Bigg Boss 16 has been trending since past two days as the contestants' seem to have made some noise. As per Tellychakkar.com, the two contestants who have the highest risks of being eliminated are and Gori Nagori. It seems they have got the lowest votes so far. Sajid Khan is not finding favour with the neutral audience because of his past history with the #MeToo scandals. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Are Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqueer set to strike the first CLOSE BOND on Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Gori Nagori is also in the risk zone. The Rajasthani model and dancer has not managed to mingle with the other housemates of Bigg Boss 16. Gori Nagori said that people from the TV industry did not make friends with others in the house. She said that she felt alone. Gori Nagori also said that the celebs believed in the concept of Bhed Chaal which translates into herd mentality. Along with Gori Nagori, the others who are nominated are MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. It looks like one of them will be ousted by the audience in the coming weekend.

In the first week, the contestants who have made an impression are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , Abdu Rozik and others. On social media, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are getting good support. The latter is being liked for his bonding with Abdu Rozik who is termed as the cutest contestant ever on the show. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has started off rather nicely. The makers have brought in some twists which are being liked a lot. Let us see what happens in the coming weekend.