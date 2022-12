Bigg Boss 16 is all that netizens are talking about. The latest season has found its audience who are obsessed with the contestants. Every day, the top stars are trending on Twitter. Among the hot topics, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship got widely discussed. Their friendship left many confused as many felt that there is more than that. After making a comeback post elimination, Tina Datta came down on Shalin Bhanot like Bijlee and made some harsh comments. Now, Arti Singh who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 has made comments on Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets mean with Sumbul Touqeer Khan during nominations; says she cries 'magarmach ke aasu' [WATCH VIDEO]

As reported by Etimes, Arti Singh stated that Tina Datta has been her good friend for the past six years and she has shared the screen space with Shalin in a show called Maayka. She feels that Tina Datta is not using her brain but rather playing with emotions. She stated that Tina is falling for Shalin's words but all of them are fake. She also called Shalin Bhanot a compulsive liar and hoped that Tina gets to see the real picture.

Arti Singh said, "I hope Tina has got a reality check on how Shalin is a liar. She should not take him at face value now. I have always felt that Shalin is a compulsive liar and I can see it on this show as well. He is insensitive. He didn't take even a day to say that he never liked Tina and he used to be around her all the time!"

Shalin and Tina's fight

Shalin and Tina's friendship has currently gone kaput as she feels that she is being used by him to go further in the game. It was Shalin Bhanot who pressed the buzzer for her and brought her back in the house. But he was also the one who did not press the buzzer the first time and she got eliminated.