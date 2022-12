Bigg Boss 16 has caught everyone's attention. Fans are only talking about what is happening inside the controversial house. Weekend Ka Vaars with Salman Khan are special. The biggest news today is that of Ankit Gupta's exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. It is being reported that he has been eliminated from the show. Ankit Gupta's alleged elimination has left fans furious, and No Ankit No Bigg Boss is trending on social media. Last, it was Abdu Rozik who stepped out of the house, but it was for professional reasons that he left. But when will he re-enter? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's friend Aneri Desai BREAKS silence on Sreejita De's false accusations; calls her 'a manipulator'

There were rumours doing the rounds that Abdu Rozik will re-enter Bigg Boss 16 house. But here's an update. He will not make an entry today. As reported by The Khabri, he has some magazine shoot to carry out and hence his re-entry has been delayed in the show.

Exclusive #BiggBoss16#AbduRozik was supposed to enter today on #WeekendKaVaar but entry is delayed because of some Magizine shoot today Hopefully he will enter soon — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2022

Well, Ankit Gupta is out of the show on the basis of housemates' votes. Not the audience but housemates chose him to go out of the house stating that he did not particpate much in the game. Netizens are calling his elimination unfair. When in Bigg Boss 16 house, he was best known for his one-liners that were all over entertainment news and connection with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

But contestants deciding the eviction is unfair and unjust. Evict on the basis of AUDIANCE RESPECT YOUR AUDIANCE @ColorsTV@VootSelect@EndemolShineIND @banijaygroup@ANI

NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/ohkGXpHZxb — ••???????♡•• (@kash_mogul) December 23, 2022

Abhi bhi time hai sudhar jao..@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Banijayasia NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/SbcycQVlJc — ?????? (@Nehaaa_1112) December 23, 2022

Eviction or no eviction, WE WILL CONTINUE THE TREND with full power !!

NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS@ColorsTV @VootSelect @EndemolShineIND NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/y8NBSA4Ow7 — ??????? (@devil_nahyan) December 23, 2022

