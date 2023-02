Bigg Boss 16's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. Karan Johar was the host of the last weekend Ka Vaar, he took the class of everyone inside the house for all that they did. Karan Johar made the housemates stand in the katghara and shared with them issues discussing their whole journey. And after that Karan announced the elimination. And Sumbul Touqeer Khan was evicted from the house. Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan were nominated for eliminations this week. Sumbul has finally come out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta regrets connecting and getting linked with Shalin Bhanot on Salman Khan show; says, 'Had I not met him...'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the most widely discussed Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the one to grab headlines in Entertainment News. And for the last two days, Sumbul was quite disheartened and unable to face her friends inside the house of Bigg Boss. She was feeling very guilty and hence, she didn't talk with them and stayed away from them. But when Sumbul was announced the winner, her genuine relief was seen on her face. She was happy and hugged Shiv Thakare and MC Stan both. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar EXPOSES Archana Gautam's game plan; says she is INSECURE and sought BADLA from Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary [WATCH]

Audience Winner Sumbul trends

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has a huge fan following in the industry. She was one of the most nominated contestants of the season. Sumbul's eviction was already announced by The Khabri and her fans are happy that she is out of the house. They even made a trend of Welcome Home Sumbul online. And now, they have declared her as the winner for all that she braved inside the house of Bigg Boss. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare FAILS to beat MC Stan; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia makes her debut on the most popular contestants list

U R A GEM SUMBYAA..LOVE U SWEETHEART

AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL — annie (@annie75484191) February 4, 2023

SHE'S FOREVER GONNA BE KNOWN AS BB CONTESTANT WHO WAS SO HAPPY TO HEAR ABOUT HER EVICTION,,, bahar agayi apni ladki jashan manao ? AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 pic.twitter.com/6f8oVLdlkx — ? (@SweetsPOILSmea) February 4, 2023

What a journey it was hatsoff to her.

Proud proud proud of you. -simmi AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL — simmi? (@MalviSamidha) February 4, 2023

My entire house is still crying even though we are happy.

AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL — AreifaKhan (@AreifaKhan) February 4, 2023

I m not watching this fake show since thursday

But i m getting all the updates about her Tq sweet #SumbulSquad for sharing all the stuffs related to her ?❤️#SumbulTouqeerKhan AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL — ຮⒶк?ʜར ? (@BarbieGirl__12) February 4, 2023

Let’s forgive shivstan guys they love Sumbul. Energies don’t really lie. I just wanted them to be exposed for back bitching bas. And the back bitching n dragging her father was all provoked by the makers. Par pyaar toh hai? #ShivSumStan AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL https://t.co/5qaAGOigim — Kitty (@Kittypetrovaa) February 4, 2023

Her honesty wins everything, girl you are a true inspiration #SumbulTouqeerKhan

WELCOME HOME SUMBUL

AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL https://t.co/gfomibJCNx — Nammu ✍️ (@nammu_tweetng) February 4, 2023

Khushi khushi gayi hamari Sumbul Gilt kam ho gaya uska ? My ALLAH Bless You Meri jaaaaan Duniya ki khushi mile Tumhe abhi to bas shuruaat hai bahar ki duniya mai aur bahot kuch hona baaki hai ?? We love you so much ♥️ Lots of love ?

AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL#SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/4PfQWu41n9 — Fahima Limbada ??? (@Fahima_Limbada_) February 4, 2023

I can officially say

WELCOME HOME SUMBUL

AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL — Welcome Home Sumbul (@honeyxfahmaan) February 4, 2023

Sumbul ka Eviction bhi best tha yar ?? AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL — Ni Ni (@NiNi50798546) February 4, 2023

Shirt toh haath me leke ghum Rahi

Fir kahegi pyaar ni h AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL#FahmaanKhaan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SuMaanForever https://t.co/TLJDTvA9Pd — Priti Agrawal (@Pritialokagrwal) February 4, 2023

Sumbul didn't lose the race today! She won the nations hearts! She left like a queen, and I am so proud! AUDIENCE WINNER SUMBUL #SumbulTouqeerKhan || #BB16 pic.twitter.com/nMyx9Yi4VD — ???? ?????? ???????? ?? (@TeamSumbulFc007) February 4, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khana had her last dance on the song before leaving the house. She also forgave and forgot whoever wronged her on the show. Sumbul looked genuinely happy to leave the house.