Bigg Boss has seen many friendships and animosities through various seasons and Bigg Boss 16 has its share of friendships and animosities as well. In Bigg Boss 16 house, we have seen friendships between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan-Abdu Rozik, MC Stan-Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik and animosities between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori-Archana Gautam and more contestants. And one of the friends seems to have an argument this time. Is it an act or are the friends going to turn foes soon?

Priyanka and Archana have a nasty fight in Bigg Boss 16

We have until now seen Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam on very good terms. They are always standing by each other's side and even stop each other from getting into unnecessary fights with other housemates. However, as per the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo, we will see Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary at loggerheads. It seems over a jar of water. We don't really understand what went wrong and need to watch the episode, but from the promo, it seems Archana asks Priyanka to clean the jar.

Priyanka refuses to clean it. Archana says she needs to use the jar for cooking and that it should be cleaned all the time. Priyanka is in no mood to listen to her. She feels Archana is dominating and poking her at everything. Priyanka says she will use the same jar without cleaning it the next day. The two ladies continue fighting but no one intervenes. Bigg Boss 16 and the fights in the show often grabs headlines in Entertainment News.

Check Priyanka and Archana's fight video in Bigg Boss 16 here:

Well, we checked the comments for the promo that was shared on various social media handles. Fans from the live feed suggest that it was all planned. Maybe the two ladies eventually patch up after their fight. Well, it cannot be said until we watch the episode.