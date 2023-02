The hit season of Bigg Boss 16 will see its grand finale today. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are the top five of the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer missed the berth by a narrow margin. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has the maximum support from celebrities this season. But there is a huge section that feels that the winner of the show is pre-decided by the channel. If Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins the show, it will kind of cement the belief even further. Shiv Thakare is the close contender as per social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary announce her separation with Ankit Gupta before the finale on Salman Khan's show?

The show Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan asked Bharti Singh about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. She is going inside the house for a short while. The comedian said that she is supporting Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. She feels if one of these three win, it will be a deserving end to the season. She gave a special emphasis on Archana Gautam and we laud her. The lady from Meerut has been the genuine lone wolf of the season. Coming from nowhere, she created buzz with her entertainment, fights and meddlesome nature. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shivangi Joshi and more TV celebs who ruled hearts with their Instagram posts

In the past few days, the city of Meerut has rallied behind its daughter. We are seeing roadshows all over the city. A huge rally was carried out. People from her community are asking everyone to vote for her. Archana Gautam has done some work in South films. She was crowned Miss Bikini in some pageant. Fans are hoping that her career picks up after this! Archana Gautam has got fans in Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan as well. Also Read - Kamal Haasan fans slam Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner Azeem for disrespecting the legend; Azeem Apologizing to Aandavar trends [View Tweets]