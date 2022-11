Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam has been thrown out of the house over her physical violence with Shiv Thakare. Archana and Shiv indulged in a huge fight and later the girl attacked him and left him with briars on his neck as the 16 season of Bigg Boss is here; we all know violence is not allowed Archana was thrown out. However, the show's viewers cry foul and want Archana to be back in the show as they claim and slam Shiv Thakare for instigating her. Archana and Shiv have been disliking each other in the show since the beginning but the way their hatred has turned out created a huge ruckus in the house.

Watch the video of Archana Gautam angrily strangling Shiv Thakare's neck

I am still doubting that what's the need to develop such ripped mucles and all if you can't bear a mere touch.

Gale pe haath rakhna is physical violence for #BiggBoss16 while uthake fek dena is a mere play of two kids when it comes to BB15.Lmao!

BRING BACK ARCHANA #ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/HpQ3o9KhBJ — Nikki Tamboli Fam ?? (@FamNikki) November 9, 2022

#ArchanaGautam I love you! You rocket it tonight. The whole was taken over by u. Girl, this is what we wanted to see.The way you took stand for #GoriNagori & call out director #SajidKhan only you can do this. All other r chmachas and darpok. Super proud of you

BRING BACK ARCHANA pic.twitter.com/QNRF8oiojd — Ankit Gupta Fans (@Ankitguptafans) November 9, 2022

Maratha my foot. He is getting into the nerves of the audiences as well. Thuu hai ispe #ArchanaGautam

BRING BACK ARCHANA #PriyAnkit https://t.co/8Htx6T5zvj — Jayati Mehta (@jayatiayat) November 9, 2022

Archana was the one who started the fight with Abdu Rozik in the house and called him his competitor and was lauded by the viewers for the same. Netizens even claim that Archana was the one who was running the entire show. Now will be makers bring Archana aback and give her the second chance? Well, till now it hasn’t happened in the history of Bigg Boss show ever. But this season you can expect the unexpected as Bigg Boss is baar khud khel rahe hai.