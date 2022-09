Bigg Boss 16 is back and this time the makers have made the show even more interesting than every year. Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and loved shows on television right now. It has also become one of the strongest platforms for budding actors who have big dreams to enter Bollywood. The classic example is Shehnaaz Gill, the girl was no one when she entered the house and today she has become the most popular actor in the industry. And now this inspiring actor is reportedly a confirmed contestant in the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's actor Gautam Vij is a confirmed contestant in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestant: Is Kainaat Arora the second contestant on Salman Khan's show? Netizens get guessing [View Tweets]

One of the fan pages of the show named Bigg Boss 16 coming soon social media handle on Instagram shared the picture of the actor and declared to the fans that he is the confirmed contestant. Meanwhile, Colors TV's social media handle shared the video of the one male actor wearing a mask and answering a few questions related to the show and fans cannot stop guessing and claiming that he is no other but Gautam Vij. While the actor in the video is seen admitting to being a huge fan of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are one of the most popular ex-contestants of the show. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Let Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti and others inspire you to dress up your best in white as we worship Maa Shailputri

Bigg Boss 16 will see a range of interesting contestants, while 's promo has been leaving the fans intrigued to watch the show soon. In a few promos, you will see the Bollywood; superstar turning into and reciting style of his dialogues. Salman Khan thoroughly enjoys being a part of Bigg Boss and despite every year he claiming of not being a part of next season, he comes back. One definitely cannot imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. Agree? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Surbhi Jyoti CONFIRMED for Salman Khan's show? Fans DEBUNK fake screenshot of the actress denying participation