The buzz around Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has been rather muted if we consider the hype for the previous seasons. But with just close to a week left before the premiere of the show, new names are coming up in the media thick and fast. The latest names are influencers and artistes Abdu Rozik and Just Sul. The former is a Tajik singer who is also a part of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is known as the smallest singer in the world. Abdu Rozik suffered from rickets as a child which led to his stunted growth. But his singing talent has been recognized by the world over.

Just Sul is another influencer who is reportedly in talks with the makers. ETimes TV has reported both their names. One of the glam faces could be Manya Singh. She is the winner of the Miss India crown in 2020. She made a lot of news as she came from an economically disadvantaged background. Manya Singh had self-groomed herself for the beauty pageant. The name of Adnan Shaikh is also doing the rounds. He was a part of Ace of Space 2. The young man could be one of the contestants from a reality show space who is brought in by the makers.

The other confirmed names are Prakruti Mishra, Madirakshi Mundle, Munawar Faruqui, Tina Dattaa, Shivin Narang and Kanika Mann. Sanaya Irani might be a part of the show too. Bigg Boss 16 makers are still in talks with others. The names of Raj Kundra and Sajid Khan are also floating around for the show. Both these men who have been in the news for wrong reasons are seriously considering Salman Khan's show. Sajid Khan's presence could be more interesting given the Jacqueline Fernandez angle now. Let us see who all enter the show on October 1, 2022.