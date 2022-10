Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a more heated season than Bigg Boss 14 or 15. One thing that viewers will unanimously agree with is that many of the contestants tend to talk in very derogatory manner. In fact, one can say that some do not hesitate from spewing pure filth on camera. Contestants like Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Gori Nagori have made comments which viewers do not remember hearing in the recent past seasons. While Bigg Boss 13 was too intense, contestants did not come across as negative despite the aggressiveness and torrent of abuses that came in the heat of the moment.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia has tweeted on the same. He has said on social media, "You may say whatever about BB15 but non of spoke like this! We fought over tasks! Over duties or whatever but never to this!!" Many fans have agreed with him on this issue. Others trolled him saying that Bigg Boss 15 season was a complete flop and this lot is more entertaining. Check out Rajiv Adatia's tweet here...

You may say whatever about BB15 but non of spoke like this! We fought over tasks! Over duties or whatever but never to this!! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) October 22, 2022

On the season, we have heard Archana Gautam condescendingly referring to Gori Nagori as a prostitute. Manya Singh said Tumhare Baap to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary without even strong provocation. Archana Gautam has been talking about upbringing non-stop. It can be safely said that none of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants spoke like this, except the meltdowns of Afsana Khan.

BB15 had genuinely good people...they werent toxic lot..isliye jagde ke baad bhi dosti hojati thi..n even after the season is over contestants have remained frds n share a good bond. Its sad season 15 wasnt super Hit maybe fans now want to see toxic behaviours... — Icey_Dreams (@dreams_icey) October 22, 2022

Very very true.. 15 was a season anybdy could watch anytime and with family... no shit spoken or u all didnt harass anybdy to extreme levels..

But woh kya hai naa.. achi chize logo ko kam pasand aati hai... logo ko raade mein zyada interest rehta hai — Mits_Abhi 《 ONE LIFE, FULL LIFE, LOVE LIFE》 (@MitsAbhi1) October 22, 2022

Couldn't agree more!! People never stooped this low just to be on television! Also bonds were much more real! #TejRan — Payel Roy ???? (@RoyPayel28) October 22, 2022

Reading this, many fans told him that Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most flop seasons of the show. They said no one remembers anything about the season like season 12. In the past few years, Bigg Boss 11 and 13 have made maximum impact on audiences.