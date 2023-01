Shalin Bhanot recently broke down into tears and asked Shiv Thakare and other Bigg Boss 16 housemates to nominate him in the eliminations so that he is evicted from the show and the house. His breakdown made his fans super angry and they dropped an open letter online. Thereafter, Dalljiet Kaur, Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife shared a picture of herself with her son Jaydon and wished Shalin on his journey ahead in Bigg Boss 16. And now, the actress has issued a clarification on her 'wish' for Shalin. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dalljiet Kaur supports Shalin Bhanot after he's bullied on Bigg Boss 16, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant in online spat and more

Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur wishes Shalin Bhanot

Entertainment News has been full of Bigg Boss 16 updates. Shalin Bhanot has been on the receiving end for the last couple of weeks. His 'relationship' with Tina Datta was exposed by Salman Khan wherein the latter is using him was claimed. Tina yet again got slammed for using Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and revealing pre-Bigg Boss 16 things that were aired online. Shalin got sympathies but was also slammed. Later, he felt quite lonely as he had nobody to talk to and even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary spurred him. Dalljiet Kaur had then penned a small note wishing him luck on the last few days of Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and son Jaydon wish him in the sweetest manner after he faces 'bullying' in the house

Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur issues clarification on her wish for Shalin Bhanot

It seems Dalljiet Kaur's wish has been taken as a whitewash of his character by some netizens. The actress issued a statement saying that it was a simple wish for a person she has known. The actress says that she understands staying inside the house can be challenging but that does not mean that by wishing Shalin Bhanot, she is trying to white-wash his past. Dalljiet said that her past will remain with her forever but she chooses to look ahead and hence wished Shalin. Check out her stories here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan pulls up Shalin Bhanot as he cries over his reputation; says he knows a lot of secrets about him and his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur

Well, Shalin Bhanot is getting trolled a lot. Not just the netizens online but even the housemates have trolled Shalin. Even Salman Khan seemingly mocked Shalin.