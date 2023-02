The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16 is happening on Sunday. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot are the five finalists. Everyone is doing their best to ensure their faves get maximum votes. The campaign has been taken to the ground level and how. Now, Dalljiet Kaur has made a video vote appeal for Shalin Bhanot. In the video, she says that she wishes everyone the best. She says it has been a tough ride for Shalin Bhanot being away from his home and comforts of everyday life. Take a look at Dalljeit Kaur's video for him... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – which contestant's journey video did you like the most? Vote Now

Thank you #DalljieetKaur Mam for your vote appeal for #ShalinBhanot ?? VOTE FOR SHALIN BHANOT SHALIN FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/6VazGeadh3 — Gaurav Kumar (@itsgauravkr) February 10, 2023

Some days back, Shalin Bhanot was really low. He told Bigg Boss that he just wanted to get off the grid for a while. Dalljiet Kaur shared a pic of Jaydon and her wishing him the best. On the show, the name of Dalljiet Kaur came up twice. Shalin Bhanot told Tina Datta that he is on cordial terms with his wife. She said it had taken a lot of effort for them to reach such a position for their son, Jaydon. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli dishes out Elsa-like vibes in a new bridal photoshoot; fans cannot get enough of her beauty [View Pics]

Tina Datta had also taken her name angrily once. Dalljiet Kaur has plans to tie the knot with Nikhil Patel in March 2023. It seems the two met abroad. He is an Indian who has lived in the UK. Nikhil Patel is now based in Kenya but has his home in London. The actress said she never thought she did ever fall in love again but Nikhil gave her the feeling. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's 'ShibDu' trends after the latter makes adorable vote plea for his bro [Watch Video]

Shalin Bhanot will be doing a solo dance at the Grand Finale of the show. He fought all odds to seal a place in the top five!