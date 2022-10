Bigg Boss 16 is seeing the emerging couple of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. The actor told Tina Datta that he had developed feelings for her. In a chat, he also told Tina Datta that Dalljiet Kaur and he broke up over silly issues. Tina Datta had asked him if the marriage was an abusive one. A furious Dalljiet had tweeted after he described her as his best friend. She wrote on Twitter, "No I am not your best friend Shaleen. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really? Tina no hard feelings for u." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father guiding the Imlie star leaves social media divided [Read Tweets]

Dalljiet Kaur has now told Bombay Times that she did not like that he said that they broke up over a silly issue. She said that even she was in Bigg Boss 13 for 15 days but she never discussed him or their relationship. Dalljiet Kaur says she is flooded with calls as he decided to speak about their divorce. She said she did not use the issue to get sympathy or attention on the show. Dalljiet Kaur stated that Shalin Bhanot and she met once in two or three months just for the sake of Jaden, their son. She says it has taken continuous effort since 2016 to stay cordial and not offend one another. Dalljiet Kaur said she is just doing it for their son whom she feels deserves his father's love.

She said she is cool with Shalin Bhanot finding love and moving ahead in life. Dalljiet Kaur was quoted as saying, "I want to keep away from Dalljiet-Shaleen controversies and I don't want my 8-year-old son to watch such things on national television." She said that he is the father of their child, and she only wishes him peace and happiness in life. The actress also refused to talk about the dowry harassment and alleged physical abuse that ruined their marriage. She said she has taken 7 years to heal and emerge out from the ordeal.

Dalljiet Kaur said she agrees that marriages can break even due to the fault of a woman. But she is not okay with him making a mockery of it on national TV. She said, "I understand he is in the Bigg Boss personal details come out, but he needs to give it some dignity and stay away from it."