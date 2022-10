Ever since Shalin Bhanot entered the house of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, he has been the talk of the town. Be it for his past or for his present inside the house of Bigg Boss and more. Shalin Bhanot is been grabbing a lot of limelight and not for all good. A couple of days ago, Shalin Bhanot talked about his past, his marriage with Dalljiet Kaur and called her his best friend. Dalljiet slammed Shalin and said that she is not his best friend. And now, Dalljiet Kaur wishes that Shalin finds a girl in life, gets married and also have a child. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer breaks down after Shalin Bhanot shouts at her; says 'Despite father's warning...'

Dalljiet Kaur hopes Shalin Bhanot moves on happily

Since Shalin Bhanot joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, he has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day. Be it for his closeness with Tina Datta or Sumbul Touqeer or for his aggression with other housemates, attitude and more. Dalljiet Kaur seems to be following the season of Bigg Boss 16 and also watching Shalin inside the house. In her latest interview, Dalljiet shares that she wants Shalin to move on happily in his life.

Dalljiet Kaur expresses disappointment in Shalin

She said that she hopes that Shalin does well on the show and remembers why he went inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. Dalljiet says that she hopes Shalin remembers that he has a son growing up outside who's someday going to watch him on the show. Dalljiet Kaur said that she hopes Shalin knows what he is doing while talking about his bonds inside the house. She talked about wanting to see Shalin in a relationship be it with Tina Datta or any other girl for that matter. "Ek relationship jab tootta hai toh ek Aur relationship banana chahiye to get you back another chance to live happily," Dalljiet told Etimes. The actress added that she wants him to have another baby and live the time he did not get to live with Jaydon because of their separation following which Jaydon lived with Dalljiet.

Dalljiet Kaur was pretty upset when Shalin made light of their painful separation. The actress said that the way he talked to Tina Datta about it saying that it was very funny and that she would laugh if she heard about it was disrespectful. Dalljiet said that she can never laugh at their time which altered her life.