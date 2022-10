Bigg Boss 16 Live updates: The first day of Bigg Boss 16 is here. And we are here to give y’all the live updates on the same. Bigg Boss seems to be playing his own game inside the house with the contestants. Bigg Boss seems to have a set plan to make entertaining for the audience, whether the contestants want it so or not.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik and more celebs are locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. Catch up on what they are doing now here…