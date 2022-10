Bigg Boss 16 is taking interesting turns day after day. Every contestant is trying their best to leave their mark on the audience and save the levs from nominations., Last week Sreejita De and Manya Singh locked horns and it created a huge buzz on the internet, Sajid Kahn's participation is still facing a lot of backlash. while Sumbul Touqeer fights with Gori Nagori and more. Ankit remains t be the silent player. Take a look at the latest sneak peek from the Bigg Boss 16 ,13th episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Shalin Bhanot to Tina Datta and more, a look at the family backgrounds of popular contestants

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot confesses his love for Tina Datta

Gautam Vig in the latest episode will be seen teasing Shalin Bhanot as he flirts with Tina Datta and this leaves him jealous. Shalin Bhanot confesses his feelings for Tina Datta to Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teases Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. Will the seed of love reap between Tina and Shalin? Well, we all will have to wait for the revelation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot having the greatest risk of elimination? From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's masterstroke to rallies for Shiv Thakare — 7 EXCITING updates

Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia compete with each other

Amid all the fun you will see Bigg Boss made an announcement asking all the housemates to form two teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia. The duo, individually, will act as directors and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. The one whose video is creatively shot and gets maximum likes by the co-contestants gets a special power. Who wins we have to wait and watch. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: 'Sajid Khan has served his punishment in MeToo case; has all the right to survive, earn his living', says FWICE

MC Stan and Archana Gautam indulge in a heated argument

Archana and MC Stan indulge in a heated argument and a fit of anger, Archana will be seen throwing a glass of water at Stan. Everyone will try to intervene between them, but the situation gets out of control. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for all the latest updates