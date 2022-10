10:29 pm

Vig says that he is not on the show to be brother or father to any one. She feels a bit bad. Sumbul tells Shalin that Vig told her that her time to leave the house has come. She says that Vig hugged her. She says Tina also said something. Shalin taunts Gautam that he is taunting Sumbul who is so young. He says Tina and you are mocking him. Vig says I tell her on the face. Shalin and Gautam have an argument. Vig says she is not a chotti bacchi. Sumbul tells them to shut up. Shalin tells him to keep the humor healthy. Sumbul tells them to be quiet. Gautam says she is my friend, and I can say anything. Shalin gets aggressive. He tells her hero mat ban. Archana Gautam wants to rest. Manya tries to calm down Vig while Sumbul holds Shalin.