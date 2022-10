10:10 pm

Shiv Thakare says that people should not fight over food. It seems Soundarya has a vegan diet, and cooks for herself. Nimrit says we need to arrive at a consensus about food. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is upset and says people are disrespectful. Sajid Khan compliments Nimrit that she is a mature and good girl. He tells her to put her foot down. He tells her that she is privileged. He says let Bigg Boss make him captain for a day. Sajid Khan makes Shiv Thakare apologize to Nimrit.