10:30 pm

In the morning, Archana Gautam is asleep. She says I need to sleep a bit. Shiv Thakare tells everyone to be quiet. He says the two really wanted to fight. He said that people were just having fun. Shiv Thakare wakes up Archana Gautam. He says she needs a doctor. Shiv Thakare throws water on Archana. She says I will drench you with a bucket. He complains to Bigg Boss saying he cannot do much as she is a girl. She tells him to warn Gautam and Manya. Abdu Rozik tells Ankit that everyone is sleeping. Tina says even Ankit Gupta sided with Priyanka. They discuss the broken lighter.