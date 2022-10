10:45 pm

Nimrit is called to the confession room and he feels bad for her when she skipped the ration to make Shiv captain. Bigg Boss says Soundarya did the same but nobody reacted. Nimrit says the game is on. Elsewhere, Priyanka discusses ration. Nimrit says what they did is Gautam's hypocrisy. Priyanka takes away Gautam and asks him to play fair and let others take ration. Nimrit talks to Soundarya about what had all been decided outside. She questions why Priyanka and Archana were lashing out at her. Nimrit asks Archana about the same. Nimrit is very furious with the housemates' reactions. Later, Gautam tells Nimrit, Stan, Shiv and Gori about PCC's pep talk.