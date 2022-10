11:04 pm

Tina is very upset with Shalin that she had to woo him to make him praise her. Nimrit consoles Tina as she breaks down in the washroom. Tina says she never thought she would have to request or beg Shalin. She asks if Priyanka has to request Ankit. Priyanka wanted to make Tina win, she hinted at Ankit and it was noticed by her. Later, Abdu tells Shalin that Tina is upset. Shalin goes to talk to Tina. The Uttaran actress is very furious and she lashes out openly in front of everyone. Shalin talks to Gautam and Soundarya who say that he was in the wrong. Tina cries and Nimrit asks her to not. Shalin says it was the task that the girls had to woo men as per the task. Shalin gets mad as well. He asks would he wait to eat her chocolate when she was going to every other people but him. Soundarya sees a point in his argument. Later, Abdu teases Shalin's name. Elsewhere, Gautam and Nimrit talk. They try to sort things out with each other. Gautam says Sajid and his gang are not going to support her. Nimrit says they should both apologise. Gautam refuses to hold his ears but they patch up.