In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into an ugly argument with each other. The two continued to be involved into war of words. back Priyanka and defends her against Shalin.

Live Blog 11:19 pm Housemates in chaos After the nomination task, housemates were left in chaos as they talked about their hard feelings towards each other.

11:07 pm Shalin and Priyanka again at loggerheads Shalin and Priyanka again became at loggerheads after the nomination task. Priyanka asked Shalin not to make fun of her medical condition.

11:05 pm Sumbul, Soundarya and Archana are nominated Thanks to the majority of the votes from the housemates, Sumbul, Soundarya and Archana have been nominated for this week's elimination.

11:04 pm Nomination task continues Archana nominates Ankit and Sumbul. Shiv nominates Sumbul and Soundarya. Tina nominates Soundarya and Archana. Sajid nominates Sumbul and Soundarya.

10:51 pm Nomination task begins Sumbul nominates Shiv, while Soundary nominates Nimrit and Tina. Soundarya pours her heart while criticising the two. Gori nominates Shalin and Archana. Ankit nominates Shalin and Archana. Shalin nominates Priyanka and Soundarya. Nimrit nominates Sumbul. Priyanka nominates Archana and Shalin, Abdu nominates Sumbul and Priyanka. MC Stan nominates Archana and Sumbul.

10:37 pm Ankit Gupta gets voted out Majority of the housemates vote out Ankit from captaincy. Bigg Boss gives a task to the rest of the housemates and asks them to wear a jacket. However, Ankit will be immune for this week's nomination.

10:27 pm Shalin and Priyanka fight Shalin and Priyanka get into an ugly war of words while Ankit tries to defend her. They both shoot ugly taunts at each other.