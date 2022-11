It looks like the friendship between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has taken a toll inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.There has been some sort of resentment between the two as Priyanka was heard telling Ankit that he doesn't exist for her. They were seen taking jibes and calling ghatiya to each other.

Live Blog 10:51 pm MC stan wins the case As the arguments about Gautam and Soundarya faking their relationship got over, judge Ankit pronounces lawyer MC Stan as the winner and gives out the verdict that Gautam and Soundarya's love is genuine.

10:45 pm Gautam calls out Shalin and Tina's relationship Gautam calls out Shalin and Tina's relationship saying that they are faking it. He said that Shalin had told him to do love angle with Tina but since he couldn't, Shalin himself did it.

10:41 pm Soundarya Sharma gets punished Soundarya Sharma gets punished by Bigg Boss for whispering into Gautam's ear while discussing nomination task. Bigg Boss says that there will be no vegan food inside the house.

10:40 pm Priyanka and Ankit fight Ankit and Priyanka fight over some disagreement. They are seen calling each other ghatiya while Priyanka cries to Sajid Khan and ask Ankit to reveal things about her that he wanted to. But he doesn't