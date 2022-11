10:35 pm

Soundarya Sharma breaks down, pouring her emotions over why Gautam VIg didn't take a stand for her when Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur were making fun off her behind her back, doubting if he really loves her and blaming him that he takes everything as a joke. Soundarya Sharma is livid. She says you did nothing as Shalin Bhanot did dirty gesticulations about her. She says money does not matter to her but her image does. Gautam Vig keeps on apologizing. Soundarya Sharma says she stood like rock behind him. She says he laughed as Shalin Bhanot mocked her.