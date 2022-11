10:29 pm

Archana gets pulled by Tina followed by other housemates for stealing and hiding sugar and tissue papers. Archana argues that she will do it for her own self. Shiv then calls out Archana for using foul words, which makes Archana angry. In the heat of anger, Archana grabs Shiv by his neck and scratches him with her nails. Housemates protest against Archana and complains to Bigg Boss to take action.