Bigg Boss 16 has caught everyone's attention. The show has become the third most-liked show on Ormax Media's list. A lot happens in the show, especially during the nomination task. Today a nomination task took place and it was very entertaining. Sajid Khan is the Captain of the house, and he had the power to save five people. He saved Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Rest all were up for nominations. So during the nominations, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary played a googly.

In the nominations task, Priyanka sided with Shalin Bhanot and the team. She went against her team which consists of Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. She helped Tina Datta to go for the nomination before Archana Gautam and that brought about a change in the game. Now, the people who are nominated for this week are Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta. Gautam Vig was very angry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He yelled and screamed at her and also mentioned that he will show her how the game is played.

Entertainment News: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans are happy though. They are calling her the mastermind of the house. Check out the tweets below:

Real mastermind of bb16 is here - ~Priyanka Chahar Choudhary~

Well played my girl ???!!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary? #BB16 pic.twitter.com/dobMjA28IF — ??SHERNI PRIYANKA ?? (@SherniPriyanka) November 15, 2022

You Said " MASTER MIND " I heard " PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 — ???? ⚘ (@Noor_XD_) November 15, 2022

Do you think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the real mastermind of the house? Tweet to us and let us know.