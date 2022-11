Bigg Boss 16 day 46 was as usual high on drama. Archana Gautam like always brought the house down with her screaming and yelling. Sajid Khan is the captain of the house and he was given quite a few powers. As the fights and drama unfolded inside the house, Ankit Gupta gave out his analysis of Archana Gautam. He stated that Archana is trying to be the Rakhi Sawant of the house. He also said that she does not realise that Rakhi Sawant is brought inside the house for entertainment but she has never won the show.

's fans are lauding him for his observation

His Observations are always on point ??#AnkitGupta saying that Archana is trying to be like rakhi sawant,but she is only called in for entertainment but never wins the show. ? #bb16

#Priyankit #AnkitGupta?#BB16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/pi5IjLYE7R — ZkTJ?(Z̲e̲e) (@ZkTJ3) November 16, 2022

On the other hand, Bigg Boss also punished the housemates for smoking in the public area. It was after Sajid Khan was spotted smoking in the garden area, Bigg Boss called everyone in the garden area and schooled everyone. And to punish those who smoke, Bigg Boss blocked the smoking area for forever. Bigg Boss contestants were punished and asked the contestants to talk to their fans while smoking. They are supposed to say how Smoking is good for health. Bigg Boss got all sarcastic and how.

Over this, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta had an argument of sorts. Shalin too has smoked in the garden area in the past. Tina used the word 'dumb' and that triggered Shalin Bhanot.

Tina Datta then tells Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she need her help to stay away from Shalin Bhanot. She says that Shalin comes back to her saying sorry but now she needs a break from him. Later on Tina Datta cries hard over the same.