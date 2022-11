Bigg Boss 16 day 46 was a heavy one. It saw a lot of drama. Fights were the major highlights. Sajid Khan is the Captain of the house and today was all about his captaincy. So Bigg Boss asked the contestants if they would want to change the captain or not. Contestants were asked if they are happy with Sajid Khan's captaincy and except Archana Gautam, everybody stated that they are happy. Next Bigg Boss asked the contestants if they would like to become the captain of the house and everybody raised their hands. For the same, the contestants were called 'hypocrites'. Later a major fight broke out inside the house. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Drishyam 2 box office day 1 prediction, Sajid Khan receives backlash for 'per day ke actor' comment and more

Entertainment news: Big fight in Bigg Boss 16 house

Tina Datta suffered a minor injury and MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot came to her rescue. Shalin Bhanot made some comment and that left MC Stan furious. The latter abused the former and that led to a big fight. Shalin Bhanot got very angry and abused MC Stan left, right and centre. The rapper also did the same. The fight escalated so much that MC Stan picked up a vase to hit Shalin Bhanot. Everyone came to stop the two contestants. Shiv Thakare also jumped in and sort of pushed Shalin Bhanot. It was a violent fight that also led to a fight between Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress simply got very possessive of Shalin Bhanot and asked him to not leave the room. Tina came into the room to talk to Shalin but Sumbul was very hyper. Aggitated Tina left the room and Shalin ran behind her. Tina asked why is Sumbul so possessive about him?

Check out Bigg Boss 16's video below:

It remains to be seen what has to say about all this?