Bigg Boss 16 update: Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's major fight dragged over the night. They had a fight in which they hurled abuses from both sides. Shalin Bhanot then was adamant that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare had the intent to hurt and now he wants them to leave. MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were called inside the confession room and she had to decide on the same. She said that both of them were at fault. Shalin Bhanot then decides to take a voluntary exit.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot makes a big decision

In a conversation with Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot said that he is scared for himself and does not want to be in the show at all. Bigg Boss then reminds him of the penalty that he has to pay if he takes the voluntary exit. He agrees to the clause and said that he is willing to take care of it. Bigg Boss then states that will take care of it when he appears on Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Shalin Bhanot then steps out of the confession room and discusses the same with all. Bigg Boss then announces it to all that he has decided to leave. Some are shocked and so is Tina Datta.

Shalin Bhanot then breaks down in the bathroom area. He is upset with Tina Datta saying that she played her game. He is upset that she did not take his side inside the confession room. He almost broke down and was in tears.

Check out Shalin Bhanot's video below:

Meanwhile, before he made his decision, all the contestants of the house were screaming over what happened between MC Stan and SHalin Bhanot. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare also had a fight in which she called him a gunda.