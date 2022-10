Right now there is a lot of debate going on after Sumbul Touqeer's father visited Bigg Boss 16 to show her true colours of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta whom she considered her friends. Shalin in the show is telling Tina that she should save him from Sumbul as she is getting too close to his confirmation. Sumbul's father slammed Shalin for disrespecting his daughter and reminded him that she is just 18. The internet was divided by Sumbul's presence in the show and slammed the makers for spoon-feeding her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Viewers feel Sumbul Touqeer is a 'very big disappointment' as she apologises to Shalin Bhanot after her father scolds him [View Tweets]

Despite Sumbul's father coming on the show and making her understand that Shalin and Tina's company is not right for her, she continues to talk to them, Twitter users called the Imlie actress dumb and want her to get out of the show. And now too has shared her opinion about Sumbul. In her tweet without mentioning Sumbul's name she wrote, " Self Respect is Power. And there is no age bar to understand this. Disappointed and how". Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan annonuces Sreejita De's eviction

Self Respect is Power. And there is no age bar to understand this. Disappointed & how ?? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 15, 2022

#SumbulTauqeerKhan is still a youth not a old woman like u @Devoleena_23 . Wt have u achieved in ur life at her age. Imagine being raised without a mother, taking care of her sibling & working at the same time at such a young age. Put urself in her shoes than tok ok. @ColorsTV — Amisha. (@Amisha73030056) October 16, 2022

While Sumbul's fans are highly upset with this negative tweet, Devoleena reminds her that she is a kid and not an aunty like her. The Imlie actress fans turned extremely nasty towards Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and called her names. Talking about Sumbul, yet again tried to calm her and make her understand that she should have her head clear and can speak to anyone in the house if she is confused about anything apart from Shalin and Tina. Sumbul breaks down and admits that she is not in a state of mind to understand anything only hoping to survive. The first contestant to get evicted from the house of . Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Neutral fans bash Sumbul Touqeer's father's criticism of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta; say, 'If she's too young, she can go home' [Read Tweets]