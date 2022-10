Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting just about now! The Salman Khan-hosted TV show began just over a week ago and the audience is trying to get to know each and every contestant. Sajid Khan has been a hot topic of debate outside the house. The filmmaker being cast as a contestant has come as a huge shocker for netizens and even a few celebrities have slammed/supported the channel/makers' move to get him aboard for the show. Sajid Khan has been accused of MeToo and people have heavily criticised the channel for offering him to be a contestant. And now, Sajid is getting flak online for undermining TV stars by Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer fans worried about her closeness with Shalin Bhanot; say, 'Koi sadbuddhi do' [Read Tweets]

Entertainment news: Sajid Khan undermines TV actors

Sajid Khan's video where he is conversing with MC Stan is going viral. Sajid is heard saying that TV actors think that this is all their forte and their 'duniya'. Sajid is later heard saying, "Main baap hu ye sab cheez ka." He says he can play games too but he isn't playing. Sajid Khan adds that he is only scared of himself. The video is edited with memes in between and is going viral and how! Check it out here:

sitting on the couch of India's top television reality show this criminal hippopotamus is mocking TV serial actors, i hope the blue ticks who took dig on #ManyaSingh has balls to speak against #SajidKhan too ?#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/AznDyU6E2R — RUBY's | KETA (@Rubinadilaik_14) October 9, 2022

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi SLAMS Sajid Khan

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Twitter handle, shared the video and slammed Sajid Khan calling him a liar and saying that he can be 'baap' in his own world. Devoleena also said that Sajid Khan can never change for the better. Check out her tweet here:

Kamya Punjabi, on the other hand, called out Sajid Khan saying that the TV actors work hard and are very passionate about their work. She adds that fans give them strength also saying that he can never be 'baap' on TV. Check out her tweet here:

Sajid Khan has been called out by a lot of netizens. Sona Mohapatra, Mandana Karimi and Urfi Javed also slammed the makers for getting him as a contestant on the show. On the other hand, Kashmera Shah and Payal Rohatgi claimed that he should get a chance to repent.