Sumbul Touqeer Khan became an instant hit with the portrayal of Imlie in the hit show. She quit the show and entered Bigg Boss 16. Sadly, Salman Khan's show has been a good choice for her so far. She initially appeared lost in the show and then her alleged 'obsession' for Shalin Bhanot became the talk of the town. Not only the contestants, but even Salman Khan discussed it over Weekend Ka Vaar. The Sumbul's father appeared over a phone call and it led to absolute chaos. Sumbul Touqeer has become a target of all now but Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support of her.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with promo, we see Sumbul Touqeer's father being grilled by Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's parents. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not okay with this. She took to her Twitter handle to rant against the makers of the show and expressed that humiliating Sumbul and her father are stooping too low. She mentioned that if Sumbul is a weak contestant, she should be removed from the show by voting process or any other means but it is not justified to humiliate them. She also mentioned that the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with the parents would be the worst ever in the history of Bigg Boss.

Check out Devoleena's tweets below:

I agree #SumbulTauqeerKhan is a weak player and she doesn’t have a voice or stand for herself. So evict her. If not by votes , by so called aapsi sehmati etc etc. But humiliating #SumbulToqueerKhan and now her father is tooo low to expect from you @BiggBoss. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 25, 2022

You have shown the phone call to HMs. But then you should have shown where it was coming from. Being a audience we are neither fools nor a blind. Hell disguisting. #BB16 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 25, 2022

This is hell disguisting and going to be the worst episode ever in @BiggBoss history. Hence this i am sure the respect & love people have for this show will go down. Vinaash kaale viparit buddhi. https://t.co/XkYtVSQGbH — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 25, 2022

Do you agree with Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Tweet to us and let us know.