Just like the night before, last night in Bigg Boss 16 was quite shocking. And Gautam Singh Vig was at the receiving end of it almost throughout the episode. It so happened that in the Dam segment hosted by Salman Khan, Gautam Vig was given an opportunity to be the captain of the house provided he sacrificed the ration of the whole house. Initially, Gautam refused to do so. But Salman asked him to take some time and think again. Gautam pondered over the challenge given to him.

Gautam picks captaincy and sacrifices housemates' whole ration

In Bigg Boss 16 last night, we saw Gautam thinking hard about the offer given by Salman Khan. For the whole week, Gautam was troubled by the allegations levelled against him by . His and Soundarya Sharma's intentions and behaviour were severely criticised and questioned. Even Salman told Gautam that what they have is not real. However, Gautam wanted to prove himself and felt that captaincy would be the right thing. He accepted the condition much to everyone's shock.

Sajid Khan's behaviour shocks everyone

Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik and a lot of other contestants lost their cool on Gautam. Sajid Khan abused him left, right and centre. Sajid was ready to beat him to pulp, at least that's what his actions hinted at. Even the housemates were shocked on seeing Sajid's reaction to Gautam's decision. Sajid even broke a glass it seems.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Sajid Khan for abusing Gautam's family

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Twitter handle and slammed Sajid Khan for his behaviour. He tweeted out saying why was Sajid not questioned for abusing Gautam and his mother on national television. "It was filthy and cheap," she wrote.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Sajid Khan asking other housemates if will they take part in his retaliation against Gautam Singh Vig. Shiv, Priyanka, Tina, Nimrit and others join the rebellion.