Bigg Boss 16 is one of the top shows. Everyone is hooked to it. On social media, massive discussions take place over who is behaving how. The ex-contestants of the show are also extremely involved in these discussions. Gauahar Khan, VJ Andy, Rajiv Adatia, Kashmera Shah and much more constantly comment on what's happening inside Bigg Boss 16. Devoleena Bhattacharjee too is an ardent follower of the show and often shares her opinions over the same on Twitter. In her recent tweet, she revealed the two names whom she wants to see as a winner.

Entertainment News: picks Bigg Boss 16 winner

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wants either or Soundarya Sharma to win the show. The Udaariyaan actor was initially slammed for being extremely quiet inside the house but now he is opening up and turning out to be an entertainer. His witty one-liners are epic. He recently got into a fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and they stayed away from each other for three days. Over these days, Ankit Gupta got talking with everyone. On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma is turning out to be a strong contestant inside the house. She is standing up for the right and many are impressed with her.

Devoleena also wrote that she still has some hopes from Shiv Thakare too. Let's see. Check out her tweet below:

Whoever wants to say watever i really want #AnkitGupta? or #Soundarya to win @BiggBoss #bb16. Baat khatam. I still have hopes with #Shiv . Lets see. Or @BiggBoss aap khudko hi trophy dedo iss baar. Because aap toh har mudde pe ghuse ho which made it anyway interesting though ? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 3, 2022

