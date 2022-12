Bigg Boss 16 simply adore Abdu Rozik. The Tajikistani singer has won hearts with his cuteness and how he is there for everyone when they are crying. Abdu Rozik's besties inside the house are MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Yesterday, MC Stan was having a discussion on how he has stayed back on the show for such a long time. He says he is thankful to his fans. But MC Stan admits that he is unable to figure out what he is doing that people are liking outside. He looked a little upset. Abdu Rozik enters the conversation and MC Stan angrily tells him to shut up for a couple of minutes. It is not a big issue but Abdu Rozik looks hurt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill takes a hilarious dig at Shiv Thakare while he fights with Soundarya Sharma

MC Stan shout at Abdu so badly. Abdu felt so bad, he was almost about to cry and were leaving the room. But he controlled himself amd join them again to talk. He is so strong ?❤️. As Sajid had told him earlier, We are Joker and joker don't cry. #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/2idwuRjK6O — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 10, 2022

It is evident that MC Stan is Abdu Rozik's No.1 friend inside the house. They are always together. He has been keeping a distance from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the advice of Sajid Khan. The filmmaker told him that they are the clowns of the house. Now, a clip of a somewhat teary eyed Abdu Rozik is doing the rounds. Fans are reacting to this...

sabse jyada use #Stan hota hai..stan ne kitni baar abdu k help kiya hai usse priority diya hai but abdu ne kabhi nahi kiya usne hamesha #sajid ka naam liya but why? aur log bolte hai isse game samaj nahi ata hai sajid usse translate kar k bolte hai isliye woh bhi sajid krta hai — jerin Chowdhury (@jerinChowdhur17) December 10, 2022

Felt really bad for Abdu , how he controlled his tears. Secondly I didn't like when sajid said that they both r jokers & they can't show emotions. It was sadistic. #AbduRozik #BiggBoss16 — adeela nasreen (@adeela89) December 10, 2022

The BiggBoss trophy on Abdu's hands will be the reply to all the people disrespecting him and taking him for granted. Khare hoke taaliyan maarna parega finale mein in sab ko. — S ♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@sunshinee_onlyy) December 10, 2022

Don't worry stan will be very happy he already told in the task that abdu is not only entertaining inside the house but outside also he will be the same positive energy — sanket (@sagar_dhange) December 10, 2022

We can see that MC Stan looks a bit upset. Fans have pinpointed how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has suddenly made friends with MC Stan knowing that he is popular outside. Let us see how the dynamics change inside the Bigg Boss 16 house in coming days.