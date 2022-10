Bigg Boss 16 contestants had declared as the flop contestant of the show on Weekend Ka Vaar. Some viewers are comparing him to Simba Nagpal who was also terribly inactive in his stint during Bigg Boss 15. Now, rumours have surfaced that Ankit Gupta might have had an altercation with Shalin Bhanot. It is being said that he threw water on the bed of the hunk after Shalin Bhanot said some bitter words to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Well, it looks like makers did not show this coverage on TV. This has annoyed a section of the Udaariyaan fans. This means that Ankit Gupta was kind of active on the show instead of how he is being shown. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals about her connect with Shehnaaz Gill [Exclusive]

This looks highly unlikely as Bigg Boss makers would surely cash in on a heated moment like that. It seems Bigg Boss has given Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a secret task, which if she finishes, will become the captain of the house. As of now, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the captain of the house. told the Udaariyaan couple of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta that their chemistry looks lacking. She told him at night that he needed to do more on the show, and voice his thoughts before everyone. She also hinted at how his quiet nature affected their friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant feels THESE contestants might have pure love story like SidNaaz [Read Deets]