Bigg Boss 16 fans saw a rather dirty fight of Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala today. In the fight, she said he could not become a father till date. She said her father has produced four children. Housemates like Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others told her to watch her words. It seems earlier in the day Vikkas Manaktala had told Archana Gautam that his wife Guujan suffered a miscarriage. They were hoping that she conceived soon as they wanted to be parents. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary told Vikkas Manaktala to never discuss anything personal with Archana Gautam as she has a habit of using that in fights. Later, Archana Gautam told Vikkas Manaktala that she did not mean it in that manner. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s death to Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser release date reveal [Watch Video]

It seems Vikkas Manaktala had told Archana Gautam to pray that Guujan conceives soon. She always says that she is a huge believer of Mata Rani. Even Vikkas Manaktala is quite religious. Fans have called out Archana Gautam for such comments. This was by far, the dirtiest fight of the season... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 89: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam have a massive fight; former says, 'I am warning you to stay away from me' [Watch Video]

@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 Archana needs to be disciplined very strictly this time, eviction would be the logical end. That was a whole new low against Vikas, which shouldn't be tolerated. And this is not the first time she'sgone this low!

Please do the right thing! — NandhiniAK (@NandhiniAK1) December 29, 2022

@GuunjanVM My heart goes out to you #Archana is so evil that she can use a miscarriage to her advantage. She will not talk to her baap/bhai with "kutte ki tarah" logic.We all know his 'jaat' word was corrected and he quoted it proper.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #VikasManaktala — AvadaKedavara (@AKedavara) December 29, 2022

omg whatt vikas shared with archna his wife had a miscarriage and she used that against him that he’ll never be a father. i have no words for her. Vikas and his wife we are with you. I am sorry you had to hear that. Biggboss evict Archana #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #ArchanaGautam #Vikas — Priyankit (@BollyWoodNewz19) December 28, 2022

After knowing about his wife's miscarriage and he asked her to pray for them, is the lowest one can go.

I don't want this woman archana gautam on my tv screen @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — manupens (@_manupens) December 28, 2022

Well, it seems Archana Gautam has been nominated for the coming weeks as punishment by Salman Khan. There are high chances of a double elimination. Someone from Vikkas Manaktala, Tina Datta or Sreejita De might leave Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 family week: Ankit Gupta to enter for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare to meet Tai and more — Contestants to have the best New Year