Yesterday, MC Stan got slammed by a number of viewers of Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam and he had a fight during the ration task. They did not spare any thought for the viewers as they hurled derogatory language at each other. MC Stan called her basti ki aunty, a woman with a face like Sinchan and what not. Viewers of the show were deeply upset as they said it was age-shaming and body-shaming. In fact, the vocabulary used by MC Stan on the show is quite questionable like that of Gori Nagori. Now, fans have shared a video where Archana Gautam tells him that she will break his balls.

After MC Stan faced immense criticism for his language against Archana Gautam, fans are sharing the clip. They feel both are culprits when it comes to going below the belt. As we know, MC Stan was seen crying after the whole thing. It was Gori Nagori who consoled him.

not defending stan but archana saying "gote (testicles

) fodd dungi tere" is so below belt #archanagautam #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/EPSOS8G8yk — S. (@rehnedo_tum) October 20, 2022

@iAmVJAndy what's ur thoughts on this..agar yahi mc archana ko bolta to gote ki jagah alag word use karke.. https://t.co/3v44zNud5F — Mumbai road (@MumbaiRoad) October 20, 2022

Archana said Gote which means testicles. Aur jis word ki aap baat krre ho woh गोडै hota h jiska meaning knees hota. Agar usne गोडै bola hota toh bb mute nahi krte. Aise baat ghumakr galat sahi nahi hojayega. — Harshit Gaur (@HaRshitGaur0007) October 20, 2022

This Tweet is for all those people spreading hate for #MCStan !! Then Archana said -

"Gote fod dungi teri". If the same words would have spoken by MC then the whole "pseudo feminist" gang would attack that guy !! — leviop (@leviop19) October 20, 2022

Now let us see if Salman Khan addresses the issue. MC Stan is being called out quite a bit on social media. The rapper whose real name is Altaf Shaikh is from Pune. He is quite known in the desi hip-hop circle.