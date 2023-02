Bigg Boss 16's last Weekend Ka Vaar is being hosted by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan has been away due to work and hence, other celebs have been called in to host the Weekend Ka Vaar in his place. The last Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Farah Khan and this one is being hosted by Karan Johar. And during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rapper Badshah joined Karan Johar and even went inside the house to meet the contestants and play a fun game with them. Now, during his spotlight game with Badshah Karan Johar seemed to have taken a jibe at Kartik Aaryan. He also almost talked about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stole the show during last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season

Did Karan Johar take a jibe Kartik Aaryan for ?

Entertainment News went wild when Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's fallout reports surfaced a couple of months ago. Karan and Kartik were supposed to work in Dostana 2 with in the lead. However, they had a fallout and since Dostana 2 has been on the back burner. Karan and Kartik both have maintained silence on the matter as well. However, now, it seems Karan Johar took a jibe. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Badshah asked some questions to Karan. One of which was what would he do if he woke up as the following people.

Badshah asked Karan what he would do if he woke up as Bigg Boss to which he replied that he will lock all the celebrities in the house and went on to name stars such as " , , , , Tiger Shroff, jo bhi sab younger... Kartik Aaryan, jo bhi saare younger stars hai, sab ko andar daalungi and pehle main kahunga 'you have to reduce your remuneration.'" For the unversed, it has been speculated that Kartik Aaryan demanded more fees. There were reports claiming Kartik's unprofessional behaviour led to his fallout with Karan. There were rumours about Kartik and Janhvi's break up too, as per a few reports.

Check Karan Johar's Bigg Boss 16 look Weekend Ka Vaar here:

Kartik Aaryan's stance on the fallout with Karan

Recently, when Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan was featured on Aapki Adalat hosted by Rajat Sharma, he was asked about his fight with Karan. Kartik said that his mother taught him that whenever there is an altercation between two people, the younger one should never talk about it. When he was probed about the higher fees angle, Kartik stated that he never left a film because of money.

Karan Johar almost spills more beans

Karan Johar was asked to spill some tea. He is known to be a gossipmonger of Bollywood and was asked about some juicy gossip. Badshah prodded him to tell who is getting married next in Bollywood. Karan thought and then asked when the episode is airing, when he learned that it is airing on Friday, he stopped. Well, it looks like Karan just almost confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and 's wedding because right after, Badshah teased him saying, "Aap kitni kiari kiari baatein karte hai." Karan still refused to say anything. Karan also revealed that two of the kids from the world of 'nepotism' are dating. Well, recently was linked to Agastya Nanda. They both will be seen in The Archies. But then, you never know which star kid or 'nepo'-kid, Karan is talking about. What are your guesses?