It has been more than 60 days that Bigg Boss 16 took off. Though there have been only a few eliminations, two wild-card contestants have entered the show. Amidst this, rapper MC Stan was adamant that he wants to go home. For the longest time, he stated that he wants to leave Bigg Boss 16 house as he is missing his near ones. During this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed this topic. He spoke to MC Stan and stated that his fans will not like it if he quits. Rather, he is being loved by his fans who are voting for him in abundance. Post the motivation, MC Stan decides to stay. But rumours had it that the channel increased the remuneration of MC Stan and that is why he is still inside the house.

Entertainment News: Did the channel increase MC Stan's remuneration?

As shared by The Khabri, the news is completely false. MC Stan did not stay because he got an increase in pay but because motivated him to do so. Whispers were being heard that MC Stan has been paid some extra amount too but all these rumours are baseless.

Check out The Khabri's tweet below:

Rumours that Channel has increased Fees of #MCstan to stay in the show, and Have also paid some extra amount are completely baseless and False.#Mcstan decided to stay as he was convinced by #SalmanKhan to stay for fans, also had to pay 2 Crore's if he quit. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 11, 2022

Tina Datta is back

While MC Stan stayed back, it was Tina Datta who got eliminated over the weekend ka vaar. However, she returned to the show within a day as Shalin Bhanot pressed the buzzer and gave up on Rs 25 lakhs. But Tina Datta came in all charged up to take Shalin's case.