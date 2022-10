Bigg Boss 16 makers are trying their best to make Ankit Gupta give masala content on the show. The hunk is hugely popular and has the potential to come out as a darling of the masses. It looks like he has been stealing the hearts of women inside the house. In the clip below, we can hear Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia say that she likes Ankit Gupta a lot. She says he is a calm and collected guy. Shalin Bhanot also says that he has feelings for Ankit Gupta. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says that Ankit Gupta is hot and handsome. Take a look at the video below....

Ohh so that's the reason Pari was so angry on cup thing ?..yeh Nimrit sach m Anki ko line maar rahi h ?‍♀

Rangu you should have shown this in episode also ?#bb16 #bigboss16 #priyankit #archanagautam #priyankachaharchoudhary #ankitgupta pic.twitter.com/No9DGtsk7C — Jiya khan ? (@jiya_khan46) October 29, 2022

Fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are upset seeing this. They feel this is plain attention-seeker behaviour as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has said that she has someone outside the house. They feel that makers should shown this in the main episode instead of the whole Gautam Vig drama around captaincy.

Maybe this is also the reason y Sk said don't be sitting with pri enemies taunting him In a indirect way lol. — Elianie (@ElianiePeters) October 29, 2022

Ha..aur bol rahi h pata nahi kaha phasa hua hai.. Mtlb indirectly bol rhi h priyanka ke sath fasa hua h... Kitni cunning lady h yeh — Jiya khan ? (@jiya_khan46) October 29, 2022

Nimmu ka Ankit se obsession to dekho continuously trying to show that she likes him now I get it why she's so insecure abt #PriyAnkit rlsn also the reason of never ending Hatred for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary#BiggBoss16 — Æ????á ?️ (@angel_ankitaa) October 29, 2022

We can see that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fans have commented on this. On the show, we are seeing cute friendship of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik so far. Fans have christened them as #Nimdu.