Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality TV shows in the country. Salman Khan has been hosting the show for about 12 seasons now and the craze just keeps on continuing. The new season of the most controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 16 commenced a couple of days ago. 16 celebrity contestants entered the house of Bigg Boss on Saturday (1st October) and a week went by already! A lot happened in the first week. And now, it's time for the first ever Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16. And talking about which, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has hinted at the makers of Bigg Boss allegedly copying one of the segments for Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar from his show, Tamasha. Yep, scroll down to read more…

Did Adnan Siddiqui hint at Bigg Boss 16 copying THIS move from Tamasha?

First things first, Tamasha is Pakistani version of Bigg Brother (Bigg Boss). It was launched this year in Pakistan on 20th August. The first season of Tamasha has come to a successful conclusion as well. The grand finale of Tamasha took place on 1st October, the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss 16. In Tamasha, it has been observed that the host, Adnan Siddiqui would have a meal with the housemates while discussing the good and the bad and mentoring them on their game.

It seems Adnan was criticized for bringing Tamasha and hosting it. He has now shared a post which consists of screengrabs of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar. The screengrabs feature Salman Khan having dinner with the housemates together. On the post, we see a text that says that Salman will have dinner with contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar for the first time just like Adnan in Tamasha. Adnan shared the image and wrote, "My dear friends/ critics, I rest my case!" Check out Adnan Siddiqui's post here:

A lot of people have reacted to Adnan’s post. While there were people who praised Adnan and called him a trendsetter, there were also a few who said that it was not a big deal while adding the format of Bigg Boss has been copied by Tamasha. Talking about Adnan, the actor has been a part of Sridevi starrer Mom in which he played a key role. Pakistani actress Sajal Aly was also a part of the film.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Salman Khan asking people to not copy the past contestant and be themselves/real. Later, we see Manya Singh and Sreejita De getting into nasty fight.